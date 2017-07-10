Fox News came up with what should have been a laughable defense of Donald Trump putting his unqualified, unelected daughter, Ivanka Trump, to sit in for him at the G-20. But leave it to Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt to do her best on behalf of the sycophants’ Dear Leader.

Naturally, Fox News “defended” Trump by going on offense.

As Media Matters noted, here’s how Earhardt opened the discussion. Notice how she deliberately conflated the “mainstream media” with Democrats and casually smeared them both as anti-women:

EARHARDT: The mainstream media is taking aim at Ivanka Trump over her seat at the G20 table. [...] Are Democrats reigniting the war on women? Here to debate this Democratic strategist Christy Setzer and Washington Times columnist Madison Gesiotto. Thank you both for being with us. Well, Christie, I will start with you, as the Democrat that we are talking to this morning, they're acting like she is a kid. She is a White House adviser to the president of the United States. She has a successful business, she went to Wharton Business School, she's a senior adviser to her father. What is so wrong? Why is the left so upset about her sitting in for her dad at this meeting briefly.

I’m a big fan of Christy Setzer but I have to say that she played right into Fox News’ hands by going along with their framing of this debate instead of calling out the disingenuous perniciousness of demonizing Trump critics while pretending to “just ask” a question for debate.

And it’s not as though Earhardt was being subtle with her message. Later, she turned to her other guest, Madison Gesiotto and “asked”:

EARHARDT: Do you think if a man, like a Rex Tillerson, had sat in that chair instead of Ivanka, instead of a female, would they be upset about it?

This is not a conservative debate but deliberate propaganda being put forth by a Trump advocate posing as a news host. Nobody should let them get away with the charade!

Watch that charade below, from the July 10, 2017 Fox & Friends below, via Media Matters.