Bill Barr is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in about 45 minutes. It will surely be contentious. We've got it live streaming and an open thread after the jump.

Chairman Jerry Nadler was in a car accident so the hearing, which was originally scheduled for 10 AM ET, has been delayed about 45 minutes, according to CNN.

Will it be all theatrics or will the Democrats manage to get some substance out of Barr?

I just heard MSNBC's Garrett Haake say he expects the hearing to go all day.

We'll have it streaming via C-Span, below.

(Barr image via screen grab)