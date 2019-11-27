Tomi Lahren was in a snit after Melania Trump got booed yesterday because, “Young people need to learn a lesson in this country, you just respect people.” That is unless you’re young Lahren whose brand is hate mongering about those she disagrees with.

Media Matters caught Lahren whining about the booing on Fox & Friends this morning - and predictably blaming the media and Democrats.

LAHREN: But this is also just a lack of respect from young people. But where do they learn that from? Where do they learn that disrespect? Where do they learn that it is OK to boo first lady of the United States? Well, they learn that because they don't believe that they have to respect Melania or anyone with the last name of Trump, because the media and congressional leaders and Democrats have told them that they don't have to, that it's their moral right to do those things. So, this is an epidemic in this country, not just of people not liking anyone with the last name of Trump, but just with young people being completely disrespectful.

Actually, the young people could have learned it from Lahren or Donald Trump. His never-ending stream of insults includes telling four American Congresswomen to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came;” turning Rep. Adam Schiff’s name into an expletive; and calling the press the “enemy of the people.”

Let’s not forget that Melania is a birther who, as far as I know, has never recanted it. That was before she plagiarized Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech and later plagiarized an Obama administration booklet for her “Be Best” campaign. And while the plagiarism may be a sign of admiration, it’s beyond disrespectful that she seems not to have apologized for either.

As for Lahren, her stock-in-trade is smearing and jeering. She tweeted about presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” After an outcry from her own colleagues, Lahren apologized for using the “wrong choice of words.” Lahren also called Rep. Joseph Kennedy “a little limp dick” (she apologized for that, saying, “I got too upset”); she also pushed a 4chan lie about Elizabeth Warren having a racist ornament in her kitchen (Lahren deleted her tweet without apologizing).

Oh, and Lahren hasn’t shown much respect for Michelle Obama, either. In April, she called the former first lady “incredibly tasteless.” Lahren also told Mrs. Obama to “sit down” after she called her husband a “great president.”

Yet, when complaining about Melania Trump getting booed, Lahren asked, “[C]an you imagine if this were Michelle Obama, or can you imagine if Melania Trump was a Democrat or married to a Democratic president?”

Yes, we can imagine. I have no doubt Lahren and her like-minded Trump lickspittles would be celebrating such an event.

“It's despicable,” Lahren continued, “Young people need to learn a lesson in this country, you just respect people.”

I’m all for respect. Tomi, why don’t you go first.

Watch Lahren’s hypocrisy below, from the November 27, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson and Raw Story)