With even Republicans debunking Donald Trump’s bogus claim that President Obama wiretapped him, Trump is turning to one news host he can rely on to support him in his lie: Tucker Carlson.

Media Matters reports:

Fox host Tucker Carlson is scheduled to interview President Donald Trump for an interview to air tonight on Fox News. The interview comes after Carlson legitimized Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower -- an assertion that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has rejected. Carlson has admitted that Trump’s claim was not “literally accurate,” but called it “plausible” and said there was “a lot of evidence” supporting it.

Watch Carlson try to legitimize Trump’s wiretap lie below, in an interview with Democratic Congressman Jim Himes, from the March 6, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.