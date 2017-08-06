One day after a report that Fox News host Eric Bolling had texted a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues, his Cashin’ In show was missing from Fox’s regular Saturday lineup. UPDATED with news of Bolling's suspension.

Normally, Cashin’ In, which is the last show in Fox’s “Cost of Freedom” “business block,” airs right after Forbes on Fox, at 11:30 AM ET. But as you can see in the video below, Fox aired America’s News HQ in that slot today.

As we previously reported, HuffPost dropped the dick pic bombshell last night, saying that it had spoken to 14 sources for its story. Bolling’s attorney gave HuffPost a very suspicious “can’t recall” response:

When asked whether Bolling at any point had sent unsolicited lewd or inappropriate text messages or emails (including an image of a man’s genitalia) to Fox News or Fox Business colleagues, his attorney Michael J. Bowe responded, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Because who among us can be sure we never sent lewd text messages to co-worker, right?

Fox told HuffPost yesterday, ““We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.

In the interim, Bolling appears to have been taken off the air.

Bolling also co-hosts The Fox News Specialists during the week. Stay tuned to see who sits in his chair on Monday!

Meanwhile watch Forbes on Fox transition to America’s HQ below, without explanation, from what would have been the August 5, 2017 “Cost of Freedom” block.

UPDATE: According to reporter Yashar Ali, who wrote the HuffPost story, Bolling has been officially suspended from Fox: