Just a few weeks after foreign correspondent Conor Powell walked away from his job at Fox News over its (pro-Trump propaganda) “direction,” stateside reporter Adam Housley has abruptly called it quits for similar reasons.

Although Housley’s official reason for leaving was to spend more time with his family (seriously!), Politico spoke to “two former Fox News employees with knowledge of his situation” and found out what most people probably suspected:

Housley believed that as the network’s focus on Trump has grown — and the number of talking-head panels during news shows proliferated — it had become difficult to get hard reporting on air, according to one of those former employees.

“He’s not doing the type of journalism he wants to be doing,” the former employee said. “And he is unhappy with the tone of the conversation of the channel.”

Housley’s resignation, after 17 years at Fox, comes three weeks after Powell’s initially unexplained decision to resign. But as TheWrap learned, Powell’s reasons for leaving, after nine years on the job, were nearly identiical to Housley’s. According to Politico, these sentiments are “widely shared within the network’s reporting corps, according to current and former employees of the network.” According to one “current Fox News personality” Politico spoke with, “People are losing their minds.”

Let’s hope some of them are willing to speak out as Ralph Peters has or, better yet, write an exposé.

Meanwhile consider the fact that Housley has made no secret of his conservative views while at Fox. So you have to figure that if the network has now gone too far for him, it has really gone out of bounds.

Housley will remain at Fox until the end of the month. He is currently covering Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. Watch a bit of his coverage below, from the August 23, 2018 The Daily Briefing: