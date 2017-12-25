One of the long time members of our community, Millicent T., composed some new lyrics for the song, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” which could have been written just for us. As a teaser, the first two lines are, “Hark! The bots on Fox News sing, ‘Donald Trump’s a wondrous thing!’” Full lyrics and music to sing along with are after the jump.

With Millicent’s permission, here are the full lyrics. An instrumental version of the song is underneath, via the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Hark! The bots on Fox News sing,

“Donald Trump’s a wondrous thing!

He’s so sexy and so strong,

Always right and never wrong.

See him with his lady fair,

See him comb his radiant hair.

See the power in his golf drive –

There’s no greater man alive.”

Hark! The bots on Fox News sing,

“Donald Trump’s a wondrous thing!”

“We’ll fall down and kiss his feet,

We will praise each rabid tweet.

We will joyously emote

Over each outrageous quote.

When he’s bigoted and rude,

We’ll whitewash his attitude.

If the critics hurl abuse,

We’ll dismiss it as fake news.”

Hark! The bots on Fox News sing,

“Donald Trump’s a wondrous thing!”

(Snowflake image by Petr Kratochvil (Website), via Free Stock Photos.biz and Public Domain License)