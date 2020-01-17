Fox News correspondent Ed Henry has been found on social media cavorting on a golf course, while wearing a Trump campaign hat, with wannabe congressman, Trump supporter and self-proclaimed stalker of Amb. Marie Yovanovitch Robert Hyde. But don’t believe your lyin’ eyes!

Hyde, as you may have heard, was visited by the FBI today. Although the bureau has declined to comment, Business Insider explains the likely reason:

In a trove of WhatsApp messages between Hyde and Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is currently under federal indictment for his role in the Ukraine scandal, Hyde told Parnas that he was closely surveilling former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and closely tracking her movements.

[…]

In the messages, which Parnas turned over to the House of Representatives, Hyde appeared to be giving Parnas frequent updates on Yovanovitch's movements and locations, saying in one message that "it's confirmed we have a person inside."

In other messages and in public Twitter posts, Hyde described Yovanovitch as "a POS" and a "b----."

As NBC News notes, Hyde has claimed he was drunk and unserious, a claim Parnas seemed to endorse last night during an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show. Drunk or not, Hyde seems like quite the offensive jokester: The Daily Beast reports he quipped about Sen. Kamala Harris after she dropped out of the presidential campaign: “’She went down, brought to her knees,’ Hyde tweeted. ‘Blew it. Must be a hard one to swallow….’”

That brings us to Henry. Mediaite reported that photos of Hyde and Henry, in a Trump campaign hat, circulated on Twitter yesterday.

But “a source close to Henry” claims it’s all just a misunderstanding:

A source close to Henry told Mediaite that the pictures are more than a year old, and were taken while he was playing golf with a friend. They said Henry did not know Hyde, but was asked to wear the hat and obliged.

Riiiiight.

The Daily Beast says Fox News host Shannon Bream has also been photographed with Hyde.

(H/T Richard W.)

(Henry image via screen grab)