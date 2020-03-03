Donna Brazile was on fire this morning when a Fox News host asked her to respond to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s gloating prediction of a brokered Democratic convention "rigged against Bernie."

Brazile’s fierce reply stunned hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smiith. Brazile, of course, is the former interim chair of the DNC.

BRAZILE: First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. First, stay the hell out of our race. Stay the hell out of our race.

I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They’re cancelling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.

And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell.

HENRY: Oh, whoa.

But Brazile did not let up.

BRAZILE: No, go to hell. I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another the Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid.

I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump. They need to be focusing on what we’re focusing on, the Democratic Party, and that is preventing foreign interference in our elections. Stop using Russian talking points, Madam Chairwoman. Period.

Of course, Fox hosts and guests make far more inflammatory accusations about Democrats and liberals every day. But rather than fact check Brazile’s accusation (probably because it’s true), Smith interjected, “Donna, with all due respect, we have [McDaniel] on to talk about what she sees happening here in the way that we ask you to.”

Brazile soldiered on.

BRAZILE: [McDaniel’s] not a Democrat. I’m a Democrat. But I’m also an American and I have a responsibility to make sure that the process – I know the process. Ronna knows the process. But to infer that we’re trying to prevent one candidate over another – that’s not happening. And if there’s any proof, Madam Chairwoman, any proof, Mr. President, that we’re trying to somehow or another change this process for one candidate, show the proof! Show the proof!

The fact is that the Democratic establishment is indeed working to prevent Sanders from getting the nomination. But they appear to be doing so by consolidating the base, i.e. working within the rules, and not rigging anything.

I have been critical of Brazile for not being forceful enough against Fox/GOP propaganda but she was right on the money here.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)