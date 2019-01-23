Our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll is a bit late due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday. So let’s get right to it…

First up, the winner of last week’s poll, by a landslide, is Donald Trump for his very suspicious, non-denial when asked the simple question, “Are you now, or have you ever worked for Russia, Mr. President?” You can view the full results here.

And now for this week’s candidates:

Michelle Malkin dismissing the hardships of government workers and contractors going without pay as “sob stories” and arguing that the “real hardship” is living without a border wall.

What we have had on all of the other networks, of course, is this idea that somehow President Trump is akin to a human rights abuser because he is standing and holding the line on the sovereignty of this country. And you’ve got story after story, sob story after story of the hardship here when the real hardship of course is the costs that have been born by the American people because nobody in Washington wants to stand up and do something about this finally. How many wake up calls do we have to have after 9/11 that underscore that this is a national security issue, that this is a public safety issue, it’s a cultural issue, it’s an economic issue.

Gregg Jarrett, discussing the FBI:

This is an all-powerful, out of control agency. Rogue agency. And frankly, it's time that it be halted in its tracks and reorganized and replaced with a new organization that has legal restraints imposed upon it and accountable to somebody.

Joseph diGenova, commenting on William Barr’s confirmation hearing:

[Democratic senators] asked some pointed questions, most of them were well within the range except for some occasional stupid questions from Cory Booker and of course, Crazy Mazie Hirono …

[…]

Mazie Hirono represents the looniest part of the Democratic Party, those delusional comments from, you know, a hula-hoop senator really, really show how pathetic their arguments have become.

Joseph diGenova:

Let me tell you who the real Russian agent was. Barack Obama was the real Russian agent.

Jeanine Pirro, commenting on Democrats’ opposition to Trump’s border wall:

Are these people elected by the illegals or the Americans?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on January 27, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: a cookie called PD_poll_10220510 is set after a user votes.)