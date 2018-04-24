Supposedly objective Julie Banderas did her part to sell Donald Trump’s likely rejection of the Iran nuclear deal with her own, gratuitous condemnation in the middle of what was supposed to be an interview with Republican Ari Fleischer.

Fleischer, a former White House press secretary to George W. Bush and now a Fox News contributor, did a not-bad job explaining the status of the deal before moving on to call it “a failure.” That’s what you’d expect from this guest.

But what’s Banderas’ excuse? If she hasn’t already admitted to being a Trump propagandist, there’s no denying it now. Her Fox bio describes her as a “correspondent,” and “rotating anchor” who has “provided live coverage of the 2013 New York City mayoral race, the crash landing of Southwest Flight 345 at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), the inauguration of Pope Francis and Hurricane Sandy.”

In other words, Fox News does not intend for Banderas to be thought of as an opinion host.

But here’s what she said to Fleischer during their discussion:

BANDERAS: Why is it that the United States is constantly doling out millions and billions of dollars to all these countries in order to get them to abide by an agreement that they should abide by regardless? You should not be developing nuclear weapons. We shouldn’t have to pay you to agree to that. And like you said, there is an eight-year cap on that. So it really is a bad deal.

Fleischer actually corrected her to point out that the U.S. did not give Iran money but unfroze money it was holding that belonged to Iran (though Fleischer criticized that move).

But here’s the bottom line: On Fox, it’s not enough to discuss the Iran nuclear deal with analysis from a Republican only. It’s the host’s job to put her own thumb on the scale, too. All in service to Trump TV’s Dear Leader.

Watch Banderas prove she’s a propagandist below, from the April 24, 2018 Happening Now. For a better analysis of the Iran nuclear deal - and one that explains the benefits, which Banderas left out, watch John Oliver's terrific April 22, 2018 discussion underneath. It also includes the Catheter Cowboy ad he's running on the Hannity show in Washington, D.C.

