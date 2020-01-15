John McKee commented 2020-01-15 00:16:04 -0500 · Flag
We have to steer away from go-nowhere arguments. I can quite imagine Bernie privately opining that it would take a man to knock Trump off, but that would only be as a feeble attempt to put Elizabeth off competing with him, not because of any inherent sexism.
Bernie may have the most enthusiastic followers, but he also has the most who carry a grudge over his behaviour in 2016 and others who generally find him a little too far-out/unpredictable. With the highest second preferences, Elizabeth has Iowa in the bag. That should in turn give her a real boost in New Hampshire. After that, and with Biden running away with South Carolina, the primary process will probably narrow down to an extended Joe/Elizabeth centrist/progressive contest.
As long as every primary is seen as an opportunity to stick it to Trump and his criminal cabal, I’m happy for fate to take its course. To be honest, I think it will be Pence defending in November, but he’s fatally infected by his complicity.
Ellen commented 2020-01-14 23:48:31 -0500 · Flag
It’s not about whether a woman can win, IMO, but about who can beat Trump. Given how Nancy Pelosi has magnificently bested Trump repeatedly, I actually think a woman can beat Trump more easily if she handles herself right. It’s about smarts and bad-assery, not sex!
Ellen commented 2020-01-14 23:44:29 -0500 · Flag
I also heard that part of what I missed was the Bernie/Warren “controversy.” As I just tweeted, I could not care less about who said what to whom… and I’m not an especially big Bernie fan.
Ellen commented 2020-01-14 23:42:25 -0500 · Flag
John McKee, Exactly!
John McKee commented 2020-01-14 23:28:47 -0500 · Flag
Lawrence hit the nail on the head last night, Ellen. It’s one of my personal hobbyhorses – plans for this and plans for that are all very well, but no president can dictate what Congress decides as long as the majority is not scared/bribed/blackmailed into doing so.
I thought Elizabeth was head and shoulders above the rest tonight, but I’d be over the moon if anyone on that stage prevails in November. Why is it that they cannot understand that the voting public want hopes, dreams and inspiration. They want a Kennedy or an Obama to enthuse and excite them, not some bureaucratic accounts clerk who can show them the arithmetic.
Ellen commented 2020-01-14 22:49:52 -0500 · Flag
I’ve been traveling for about a month (which is why posting has been light) and I got to the debate late. But when I turned it on, it was YET ANOTHER debate about Medicare for all. For chrissakes, why do we have to keep rehashing the minute differences in hypothetical programs that may or may not get through Congress? Was there any debate about how to implement it?
Lawrence O’Donnell had a good segment last night or the night before about the real question that should be asked. “Will you veto a plan that isn’t yours?” AND THEN DROP IT!!!!
