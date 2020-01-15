John McKee

2020-01-15 00:16:04 -0500

We have to steer away from go-nowhere arguments. I can quite imagine Bernie privately opining that it would take a man to knock Trump off, but that would only be as a feeble attempt to put Elizabeth off competing with him, not because of any inherent sexism.



Bernie may have the most enthusiastic followers, but he also has the most who carry a grudge over his behaviour in 2016 and others who generally find him a little too far-out/unpredictable. With the highest second preferences, Elizabeth has Iowa in the bag. That should in turn give her a real boost in New Hampshire. After that, and with Biden running away with South Carolina, the primary process will probably narrow down to an extended Joe/Elizabeth centrist/progressive contest.



As long as every primary is seen as an opportunity to stick it to Trump and his criminal cabal, I’m happy for fate to take its course. To be honest, I think it will be Pence defending in November, but he’s fatally infected by his complicity.

commented