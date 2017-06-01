Sean Hannity has added Stephen Colbert, Lawrence O’Donnell, George Stephanopoulos, “Morning Joe” and more to the list of media figures he thinks deserve being targeted by his right-wing pals. Hannity also suggested his pals divulge some damaging information about Media Matters staff, too.

Hannity wants you to know that he’s still a champion of free speech. It’s the liberals who have made him advocate for silencing them!

You may recall that Hannity has embraced two right-wingers who have decided to strike back at Media Matters for going after him – by promoting a boycott against Rachel Maddow, for some reason. Last night, Hannity gleefully noted that his right-wing pals, Melanie Morgan and Brian Maloney, have added many more names to their list of intended prey.

In an online post, Maloney promised that his project is just “warming up,” Hannity happily announced. Then he read off the list of names in the right-wing crosshairs: “Morning Joe,” Brian Stelter, Stephen Colbert, Michael Smerconish, Don Lemon, Lawrence O’Donnell, Anderson Cooper, George Stephanopoulos, “and much more.”

“Look, I’ve always have been a believer in free speech,” Hannity reminded us. “I’ve always resisted boycotts. This isn’t a boycott.”

Well, actually it is, according to Hannity’s own standards. Because, as I noted yesterday, he is advocating using Media Matters’ tactics of going after advertisers (which Hannity said he considered a boycott) now against the left.

Hannity justified his hypocrisy by blaming the left: “And what you’re saying is 'OK, if you guys are going to use these tactics as a means of silencing conservative voices,' well, it’s going to be used against you,” he said. There was not a touch of regret in his voice.

Morgan promised, “We are going to give them a taste of their own medicine!”

Morgan didn’t label herself a free-speech lover. She seemed to think her crop of candidates deserve to be silenced because she doesn’t like what they say:

MORGAN: These are people who have said the most outrageous, stupid, conspiracy-oriented things and they have – they’ve blamed the right wing for everything from a Russian conspiracy to—I don’t know. I mean, it just keeps—the list keeps going on and on. But some of these people are downright dangerous and weird with their comments. It’s got to stop, Sean. We are real people on the right with real feelings, real families, real careers. You’ve seen this boycott against you. I have seen this boycott against me. Now, you know, we have to fight back. That’s all there is to it. We’re going to do it.

Before wrapping up the segment, Hannity suggested personal attacks are in order, too:

HANNITY: Thank you. And I am appreciative and humbled. It’s funny because the people that run that site—I’ve now read so much—they have said the most outrageous things. There’s so much information about them, and I suspect maybe at some point, you’ll be reporting on it.

Presumably “that site” Hannity referred to was Media Matters.

Watch Hannity toss aside his supposed principles in favor of revenge below, from the May 31, 2017 Hannity.