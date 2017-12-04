Fox host Pete Hegseth loves to point fingers elsewhere about “fake news” but that’s exactly what we caught him doing this weekend - and we’ve got the video to prove it.

Hegseth, one of Donald Trump’s most devoted sycophants, is quick to condemn others for reporting “fake news." Over the weekend, Hegseth played media troll again as he claimed to have monitored media coverage of the not guilty verdict in the Kate Steinle case.

“One network has completely ignored it,” Hegseth said accusingly. “MSNBC did not cover the verdict once on Friday or on Saturday. Our next guest says it’s because the story does not fit into their comfy narrative."

Except that MSNBC did cover it, at least twice.

On Friday morning’s Morning Joe, there was a report on the verdict, along with Steinle’s father blasting the media for exploiting his daughter’s death for political purposes. So, no wonder Hegseth didn’t want to see that!

But wait, there’s more. As NewsHound Richard's video shows below, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle also reported on the news Friday morning.

I’d chalk this up to a simple Fox error were it not for the fact that this network goes on the “fake news” warpath against other media when they make mistakes. Remember the venom over Time’s (quickly corrected) Martin Luther King bust error? ABC News’ Brian Ross’ recent error (also corrected) about Michael Flynn and the Russians?

Just yesterday, Mike Huckabee told an acquiescent Hegseth that Ross’s error “unmasked” him “as a person who has his own agenda.”

So there’s a finger pointing right back atcha now, Hegseth.

Watch Hegseth get caught spreading fake news below, from the December 3, 2017 Fox & Friends, via NewsHound Richard.