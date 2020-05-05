“Pro-life” Laura Ingraham checked off another box on her pro-death agenda last night by suggesting that viewers stop listening to experts and stop social distancing. She said nothing about taking any such measures for herself or her family.

Ingraham began last night’s pro-death screed by suggesting viewers should stop listening to experts: “We have been told throughout this pandemic that we need to listen to the experts on everything from the lethality of the coronavirus to what the proper response to it should be. But time and again, the experts have been wrong,” she intoned.

Of course, she only meant certain, politically-convenient-to-hate experts like the World Health Organization (for praising China’s handling of the virus, never mind that the country handled the outbreak more successfully than the U.S.) and New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo for saying “you could have an apex needing 140,00 beds and about 40,000 ventilators.” Ignoring the “you could have an apex” part, Ingraham sneered that New York only used “about 25% of that total.” As if Cuomo was wrong to plan for the worst case scenario. She also attacked him for predicting that what was happening in New York would spread to the rest of the country (never mind the outbreaks in meat plants, nursing homes, prisons and Native American tribes).

Coincidentally, those are all places where social distancing is difficult if not impossible. Yet, Ingraham didn’t let that stop her from holding herself up as a more credible truthteller. She's also the non-expert who promoted the now-discredited hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. But, yeah, let’s listen to her.

Ingraham continued, “Well then we were told that social distancing was the only way to fight the virus.” Wrong. Experts say it's social distancing with testing that's needed. No surprise she didn’t mention the testing part, given how her beloved Donald Trump has botched that.

Having established her bona fides, at least in her own mind, Ingraham next went on a tear against social distancing: "Although intuitively I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for believing that, since it’s never been studied. And as one infectious disease doc told me last week, trying to stop this virus with social distancing is like trying to drive a nail through Jell-O."

Then Ingraham explicitly promoted her pro-death thinking: “Viruses spread, that's what they do, they often weaken as they go and if it's like SARS, we hope it is, it'll eventually burn out as SARS did.”

That’s right, viruses spread and kill people so why try to fight it? More than 70,000 Americans have died from the virus? That’s just how it goes. They weren't fetuses so - yawn. Which is not a huge surprise from Ingraham, given her immense concern for the ability of people to “freely” catch and spread the disease without the ability to sue any business that may have passed it on. But if you catch it and recover, you’re fair game for mockery.

Ingraham cited a study that found “lockdown policies” “might not have saved any life in Western Europe.” What “Dr.” Ingraham didn’t reveal is that the countries studied without “home containment,” Netherlands and Germany, had pretty strict social distancing measures and lots of closures. Instead, she played a clip of “Nobel laureate Michael Levitt of Stanford University” criticizing lockdowns as “a huge mistake.” She didn’t tell viewers that Levitt has also said, “social-distancing mandates are critical in cutting the number of coronavirus cases.”

I think it’s pretty obvious what’s going on here. Since Donald Trump has utterly failed in fighting the coronavirus, his Fox News lickspittles want us all to think there's no need for him to fight it at all. From the safety of their remote studios.

Watch the latest episode of Fox News’ Culture of Death below, from the May 4 2020 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.