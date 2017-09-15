African American Trumpers ‘Diamond And Silk’ got a warm reception on Fox Business where their racial attacks on ESPN’s Jemele Hill were egged on and applauded by host Elizabeth MacDonald.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, “Diamond” and “Silk,” respectively, played the all-too-familiar role of African-American black attackers today. Meaning they did Fox’s racial dirty work in the belief that they inoculated the host and/or network from charges of racism.

In this case, the racial target was Hill, the black woman who had the audacity to call Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter.

After attacking ESPN, MacDonald introduced Diamond and Silk by saying excitedly, “Look who’s here!” and naming their YouTube channel.

MacDonald “forgot” to mention that their YouTube channel describes itself as “President Donald J. Trump’s Most Outspoken & Loyal Supporters.” She also “forgot” to mention that that have been paid for that support

Diamond wasted little time denouncing Hill and even echoing the White House in calling for Hill to be fired for speaking out:

DIAMOND: I think she shouldn’t just apologize to ESPN, she should also apologize to the president for calling him that derogatory name. And she should step down. … She should be fired or step down.

MacDonald not only had no problem with that attempt to stifle free speech, she egged her guests on for more. “It sounds like she apologized to ESPN and not the president,” she said provocatively.

MacDonald seems to have a problem with people criticizing Trump. Just a few days ago, she whined about Miss Texas, Margana Wood, speaking out against Trump’s “both sides” Charlottesville comments “on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and in the middle of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.” (Trump reiterated that "both sides" stance today, but don't expect anything like this level of outrage anywhere on Fox)

Diamond and Silk took their cue.

DiAMOND: She [Hill] allegedly thinks that somebody white is a white supremacist, then that tells me something about her. She must be a racist, herself. SILK: That’s right. […] And if she’s OK with spewing hate, maybe that makes her a black supremacist. DIAMOND: That’s right.

There was no objection from MacDonald for those racial slurs. Instead, she probed for more, asking, “Why do you think that she’s a black supremacist?”

Apparently, unfairly calling Dear Leader a white supremacist is what qualified her.

But later, Diamond went on a tear against black people complaining too much about racism:

DIAMOND: You know what irritates me? It’s the fact that black people are always staying stuck in racism and surrounded by racism and everybody, everything is racist. A statue, a person, an administration, and that’s why black people are always the last one to know something and always the ones who’s getting left behind. SILK: That’s right.

Diamond started shrieking as she now went after Obama:

DIAMOND: It happened eight years ago under the black administration with a black president and if black people don’t step up to the plate and cut this nonsense out, black people are going to get left behind.

Again, MacDonald responded by asking for more. “Am I wrong in reporting President Trump got more minority voters than Mitt Romney did?”

As if she didn’t already know.

Just in case someone didn’t catch on how much credibility we were supposed to give the two guests, MacDonald said in her closing, “Diamond and Silk, we love having you on. Thanks so much for coming on.”

But as much as Fox supposedly loves this pair, I have a feeling the network could not tell them apart. At any rate, neither was individually identified during the segment.

Watch the network promote these two race-baiting Trumpers below (but not identify who was who), from the September 14, 2017 Risk & Reward show on Fox Business Network.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)