Yesterday, news broke that Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, was in talks with Walt Disney Co. to sell most of the company. Although those talks broke off, 21CF is reportedly looking to sell off its assets regardless of the buyer.

21st Century Fox, “has been holding talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Company, leaving behind a media company tightly focused on news and sports," according to CNBC's David Faber. "The two sides are not currently talking at this very moment, but given the on again, off again nature of the talks, they could be revisited."

But media columnist and author Michael Wolff told CNBC that Fox will try to sell its assets regardless of who wants to buy. He explained that the Murdoch's desire to takeover Sky will almost certainly not happen and, as a result, the Murdochs “don't know what the company is.”

Watch Wolff explain the Murdoch strategy below, during a November 6, 2017 appearance on CNBC.