Prosperity preaching televangelist and White House spiritual adviser Paula White makes her living selling a bogus bill of spiritual goods to gullible Christians. So, it wasn’t surprising to see her on Fox & Friends where she was given a pulpit from which to preach a bogus political bill about Donald Trump!

Sunday’s I-love-Trump worship session began with Trump’s very patriotic and very Christian CPAC speech in which he claimed that “they” (Democrats, I guess) want to take your money, speech, guns, choice (ironic given that Trump wants to take away women’s reproductive rights) and OMG your religion. The irony continued with Trump’s claim that conservatives are driven by a desire to fight for rights “given by the hand of an almighty god.”

At the end of the video, the ever-smug and oh, so Christian (a little adultery on the side, who cares!) Pete Hegseth asked what religious voters are looking for in advance of Super Tuesday.

Cohost Jedidiah Bila, warmly welcomed Paula White and asked Ms. White “what evangelicals are looking for.”

White (who encourages her followers to donate money to her rather than pay their bills) began with a testament to Trump’s awesomeness. In what was essentially a campaign endorsement, White effused about how Trump has kept his promises and how Trump (proud grabber of women’s genitals) “is the most pro-life president.”

The praise continued unabated with more homage to Trump’s anti-abortion positions and appointment of anti-choice judges.

White also referenced Trump’s support within the Black community, but didn’t cite the actual figure (“76 percent of them disapprove of the president‘s performance and nearly 80 percent support his removal from office.”)

After claiming that the Democratic party is “divided and chaotic,” White asserted that Trump has “had deliverables” and that folks “are seeing the results over and over again.”

Hegseth asked White (who owns a $3.5 million condo in Trump Tower) to assess the Democratic candidates.

Naturally, White brought up the hottest-button item for the religious right, abortion. She informed us that evil Democrats wouldn’t sign onto an anti-abortion (yet another meaningless “born alive”) Senate bill (GOP Senate leader McConnell pushed this bill while sitting on 395 bills sent from the Democratic House). White continued with the Christian-right Zombie Lie that Democrats support abortion “up until the moment of birth.”

White veered back to Trump’s “deliverables” on the economy, courts, prison reform, women (Uh, WTF?), among others. She proudly proclaimed that she could sit there for hours (?!) listing all of “what this great president has done.”

To Jedidiah Bila’s question about how “character issues” could impact evangelical support for Trump, White, without skipping a beat, accused dissenting evangelicals of hypocrisy because “Jesus came for all of us” and “we all have character issues.” (Read more about White’s here.) She praised Trump for “never pretending to be a spiritual leader” and gushed about how “he is a great fighter for this country.” In finishing up with glorification of Trump’s “great character,” she noted that evangelicals love how Trump keeps his promises.

Hegseth said, “Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, on Planet Earth, a global coronavirus was raging and not a word about that. Oh, right, didn’t Trump say that a miracle will put a stop to it? Praise Trump – and Fox News!

You can watch the Trump-worship below, from the March 1, 2020 Fox & Friends.