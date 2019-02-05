Much as I can't stand watching or listening to Donald Trump, tonight is an important event. Plus, we've got Stacey Abrams giving a response. Share your thoughts and observations after the jump.
I'll be watching Fox News. What are you watching?
Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:32:48 -0500
Thank God he finished.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:26:43 -0500
Oh, please shut your sh**hole already.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:07:26 -0500
Muted applause for Trump’s withdrawal from INF treaty.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:06:34 -0500
Although we are up to 37 sniffs. https://twitter.com/TrumpSniffCount/status/1092982588355104768
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:05:44 -0500
Bob Roberts, no.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 22:05:10 -0500
So does health insurance.
Bob Roberts commented 2019-02-05 22:00:37 -0500
I’m watching St. John’s vs. Marquette. Am I missing anything???
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:46:12 -0500
“Walls work and walls save lives.”
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:37:08 -0500
I think Trump got that “Democrats live behind walls while opposing border wall” line from Fox. At the least, they share the rhetoric.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:33:46 -0500
The Trump Sniff Counter is up to 25. https://twitter.com/TrumpSniffCount
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:25:05 -0500
Is it time for Stacey Abrams yet?
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:15:08 -0500
Trump sounds so sincere… not.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:11:42 -0500
Trump sounds totally wooden.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:09:15 -0500
Daniel, PBS is like day to Fox’s night.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:08:38 -0500
Sorry to see Melania get applause. She deserves none.
Daniel Celmer commented 2019-02-05 21:08:01 -0500
i am watching pbs newshour’s coverage of the speech. they are a lot more fact based than fox.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:07:30 -0500
I see a lot of Democrats are not applauding Trump as he entered. Good. He deserves no respect.
Ellen commented 2019-02-05 21:06:38 -0500
Rick Perry is the designated survivor tonight. Trump insurance policy?