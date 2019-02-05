For Alveda King, Ralph Northam’s racist “blackface” photo (or moonwalk) is no big deal. What really bothers her is what she spuriously called his “Klannish” support for abortion rights.

After showing clips of mainstream media citing the racist implications of Northam's now-infamous 1984 yearbook photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood, Fox & Friends cohosts Ainsley Earhardt and Pete Hegseth accused the media of avoiding the real issue – Northam’s alleged support for “Infanticide.” A large graphic showed a silhouette of a pregnant woman on the left side of the screen with Northam’s picture on the right. In between, the words “DEMS' SELECTIVE OUTRAGE.”

Hegseth complained that the media is ignoring Northam’s support for “super late-term abortions.” The term “super late-term abortion” is NOT a medical term. Rather, it is one made up by Donald Trump in a tweet attacking Northam, not for the racist photo, but for supporting abortion.

Cohost Earhardt happily introduced Dr. (honorary) Alveda King who works for “Priests for Life,” an anti-abortion extremist group which equates support for abortion rights with terrorism. In reacting to the Northam scandal, King said, “When the story initially broke, I said, well, wow 35 years ago we need to forgive him; however, forgiveness is one thing but how do we move forward is another thing.”

Rather than asking for Northam to resign, she said she would ask him “to rescind all of the legislation that he has approved that supports the crime against humanity which is abortion.” She expressed hope that he would “reverse all those actions, stop agreeing to kill little human beings in the womb.” She said that as a pediatrician, Northam must “know those [fetuses] are human beings.”

As she did during her appearance on last week’s Laura Ingraham show, King tied Northam to Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood to the KKK. She admonished Northam to “stop working with Planned Parenthood who Margaret Sanger really did speak to the Klu Klux Klan.” (As Newshounds Ellen points out, Sanger spoke to the Klan but was not a supporter) King admonished Northam to “stop doing Klu Klux Klannish things and reverse and rescind all of those ugly laws that he is still supporting today.”

King wanted to know how Northam “is going to lead the state when he is killing human beings in the womb in his state and he’s a pediatrician.”

Hegseth praised her for her “unique take” when “all Democrats are almost talking about is this photo, not a single question asked at that press conference about his radical stance on a baby being born and a decision being made about whether to keep it alive or not. Why are Democrats not even willing to talk about it?”

King dismissed the racial aspects of the controversy: “The Democrats and many people are stuck in skin-color racism not realizing that it’s the human blood that makes us human beings. We’re one blood since 1776. God made us all one blood that’s why my uncle, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said ‘we must all learn to live together as brothers, and I add ‘as sisters,’ or perish together as fools.”

She concluded with the hope that Northam will “rescind” abortion rights (which is up to the legislature) and “apologize for agreeing to kill little babies, little human beings in the womb." (Racist photo not a problem?!)

Never mind “alternative facts” – this interview was alternative reality. Somehow, I think her uncle, MLK, would not be as dismissive about racism as Alveda King seems to be. But that’s why she’s beloved on Fox, America’s media arm for making America white again!

Watch King exploit and distort her uncle’s legacy, with Earhardt's and Hegseth's approval, below, from the February 4, 2019 Fox & Friends.