So, Fox News is upset about the political satire at the Emmy’s. But isn’t this the same “news” network that is constantly complaining about liberal “snowflakes” who take offense at perceived slights? Hmmm….
Antoinette commented 2017-09-18 23:07:58 -0400
Cheating Trumpster has low approval ratings, and the Foxies are losing viewers every month. If they want to discuss losers we can begin with Fox “News” Channel.