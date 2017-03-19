Tucker Carlson launched a sexist attack on "unglued" (justifiably upset) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for "barking" (expressing herself) at a Marine General during the US Senate's recent nude photo scandal hearing. Apparently, in Carlson's machismo world, women speak respectfully and demurely, if at all.

Friday night, Carlson, whose only combat experience was assaulting a gay man, began his sexist tirade: "Well, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York came down positively unglued on Tuesday, barking at the commandant of the Marine Corps for nearly two minutes while blaming him for not stopping sexual harassment in the Corps." He played video of Gillibrand excoriating Marine Corps. Commandant General Robert Neller over the recent nude photo scandal which, as Gillibrand asserted, is part of a pervasive military culture of sexual exploitation of military women.

After the video, Carlson welcomed his guest, GOP NY Rep. Lee Zeldin. Carlson opined, "This seemed out of proportion, for one, given the crime that she was talking about, which is Marines putting up nude pictures of women they had dated who are also Marines." After he added that this was "awful" and that he "would never defend that" because it is "cruel," he continued going after Gillibrand: "By most accounts," [Gillibrand] the least impressive senator of the United States Senate to basically scream at a man who served as a Marine officer for forty-two years in a public hearing is s little over the top, don't you think?"

Zeldin didn't take the bait. Rather, he said that Gillibrand was "fired up" and that "there are definitely different ways to approach that questioning of the Marine general." Zeldin praised Neller for taking "full ownership" of the situation and described Gillibrand as "genuinely emotional and speaking out on behalf of those victims."

Carlson reluctantly agreed. But he added, as an irrelevant caveat, "The purpose of the Marine Corps is to fight and win wars. I didn't see any mention of that." (Uh, because that has nothing to do with sexual exploitation?) Carlson returned to "the proportion" of her testimony because, said Tucker, the general wasn't responsible for the photos being shared.

He accused Gillibrand of "grandstanding" which, according to Carlson, is something she does routinely. "Anyone who has followed her career knows that she's said all kinds of totally outrageous and unsupportable things over the years on this topic." He whined that doing this to Gen. Neller is "inappropriate."

Again, Zelden didn't take the bait. He responded that Neller wouldn't have been rattled because he, too, wants accountability and that Neller's and Gillibrand's comments sent a message to both the perpetrators and the victims of this scandal.

Carlson: "There are a lot of things to worry about with the U.S. armed forces, especially the Marine Corps, but most of them revolve around their capacity to defend the United States of America and I'm not really sure why Congress would be involved in something like this." He followed his lame claim that he's not defending those who caused the scandal with the accusation that Gillibrand has a hidden "agenda." He played part of her testimony during which she said the nude photo scandal is "part of a culture that is resulting in the high levels of sexual assault."

Carlson flexed his metaphorical machismo muscle: "Ah, the old culture of the military line. Here's what it's really about, you know this as well as I, you're a veteran, is that many on the left, the cultural left, the frivolous cultural left that Senator Gillibrand so ably represents, hate the culture of the military because it's warlike and masculine and they want to change that. That's what this is really about."

Zeldin spoke about the need to focus less on "social engineering" and more on the primary function of the military, keeping America safe.

Carlson replied, "Yeah, ya think? I mean, that's all that matters. We're in a really silly stage in American history right now."

If we're talking about "unglued" and "unsupported" "grandstanding," we're talking about Tucker Carlson. Ya think!

And by the way, were there no women available to discuss the situation? Just asking...

Check out Carlson's disregard for any female victims of the nude photo scandal, from Tucker Carlson Tonight, Friday, March 17, 2017.