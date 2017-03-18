I suspect that if a liberal blogger interrupted a GOP meeting in order to harangue the participants, Fox News would have its nice, white panties in a bunch. But when an obscure, right-wing blogger crashed an American Civil Liberties Union training session, Fox host Steve Doocy couldn't have been any happier.

Monday morning, a happy Steve Doocy reported that "a conservative observer crashed an ACLU 'Stop Trump' meeting" in Illinois. (FACT CHECK - the meeting was titled ACLU/People Power Call to Action to Protect Our Civil Liberties.) He played video which showed a woman being escorted out of an ACLU meeting after she provided some unsolicited advice, to the attendees, to ignore the ACLU and think independently.

Doocy introduced Ginger McQueen, senior editor of the really obscure, rabidly right wing *Beltway Times and encouraged her to talk about her experience at the ACLU event. She asserted that during the Q&A session, she decided to speak out because - wait for it - "There was a lot of misinformation." (Oh, the irony!)

More irony in Doocy's validation: "You heard that, you felt it was propaganda."

When asked what she said to the group, McQueen responded that she told them "to think for themselves" - an ability not encouraged by Fox News. There was even more irony in her comment about organizations "with [an] established structure who are using that structure to promote propaganda" - a description that certainly fits Fox News.

Doocy couldn't contain his glee as he asked how the group responded.

McQueen replied, "The room lost their minds" and claimed that they "started circling" and harassing her - a statement not substantiated by the video which shows her standing alone and talking to herself.

Doocy was actually bouncing when he informed us that the ACLU has sued for the right of people to film the police, "but when you filmed the ACLU, they called the cops on you."

She explained that she confronted a room full of people "who don't understand what the ACLU stands for and they're believing whatever they're told." (Just like Fox & Friends viewers?)

A grinning Doocy informed us that when the cops arrived, they laughed and shook McQueen's hand - another claim not substantiated by the video.

Doocy's tied it all up in a pretty, propaganda bow: "Ginger McQueen, who went to the ACLU 'Stop Trump' meeting and lived to tell the tale" - a tale, I might add, that has had little traction from the "mainstream" right wing blog swamps. And that seems to suggest that Ginger and her blog are considered peripheral, even for the right wing. But leave it to Steve Doocy to give her "heroism" a national platform!

*The Beltway Times is a right wing website which contains very little information about itself and its two contributors, McQueen and Stephen Butka about whom there is no relevant information on their site. Butka recently penned an editorial "in support of the controversial Milo Yiannopoulos. Another article reported that disgraced citizen journalist James O'Keefe thwarted a liberal plot to "inject butyric acid into the National Press Club building ventilation system during an upcoming Washington D.C. inauguration ball."

Check out this profile in courage on Fox & Friends, Monday March 16th, 2017.