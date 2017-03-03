In the real world, the Trump administration's ties to Russia raise vexing questions which have prompted an FBI investigation and (hopefully) will be the subject of congressional investigation. Big news, right? Not so for the alternative world of the Fox News website where Sessions was not a lede earlier today - but rather, a teeny, tiny secondary headline.

Here's the Fox News home page captured earlier:

CNN from about the same time:

ABC News:

NBC News:

I guess if you don't like reality, you just ignore it?

Jeff Sessions image by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons License.