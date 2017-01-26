One gets why "Conservative Black Chick" Crystal Wright is a Fox fave, given her antipathy towards her fellow African-Americans. So that's why it was a bit of a shock to hear Wright, during her attack on Saturday's Women's March on Washington, diss the marchers for their "white privilege" - a concept that Wright's fellow Foxies say is "openly racist" - towards white people - Wait, what!

Fox News did not waste an opportunity to denigrate the Washington women's march. As NewsHounds' Ellen reported, Bill O'Reilly portrayed it as a "sinister George Soros plot." Fox's Kennedy mocked it. We were reminded on four occasions that the march excluded pro-lifers when, in reality, two pro-life groups were dropped from sponsorship and not banned from the march. So it wasn't surprising to see Fox & Friends bring in Crystal Wright to join in the hate mongering.

Monday's Fox & Friends began with host Ainsley Earhardt informing us that "some celebrities taking it a little too far in their speeches" at "women's marches this week-end." She played video of Madonna, America Ferrera, and Michael Moore - all from one march. (Note: While Madonna's comments were inflammatory, Ferrera and Moore's statements were reasonable) Earhardt reported that A-listers attended the rallies of "hundreds of thousands" of people "across the world to protest the new president." (Fact check: There were millions of marchers across the world.)

After being introduced, Wright asked if the marches "really resonate with the rest of America or with all women?"

Wright who said that her "first thought was how privileged these liberal women were." She continued to malign the women "could walk around in their pink, pussy hats, raging about how women have no rights."

Wright showed her social consciousness (ahem) with this gem: "Meanwhile, most women in America, most working women and the 16 million women living in poverty shook their heads, Ainsley, because they're worried about the lack of jobs, unaffordable healthcare and illegal immigration. They don't have the luxury to parade around with whiny PMS-ing celebrities spewing hate toward our president-elect. Ashley Judd, Madonna, you showed, you know, some soundbites from these nasty, nasty, rich, Hollywood celebrities who are upset that Hillary didn't win. Guess what, get over it."

Wright provided no data to support her assertions about what women want.

In distracting from the marches' messages, Earhardt conceded, "You're allowed to protest." But, she added, "What they don't like about Donald Trump seems mild in comparison to what some of these celebrities are suggesting." Naturally, she described how Madonna was talking about "assassinating the president." (Wonder if Ainsley was as upset about Ted Nugent's threat towards Obama and Hillary Clinton?)

On cue, Wright expressed "dismay" over Madonna's comments and asserted that "None of those women represent me." Given that the entire segment was devoted to hate mongering, Wright's claim, that the march was "full of hate," was richly ironic! She then made the BOGUS claim that there wasn't a lot of diversity but, rather, "white, gay women, straight women, liberals whining and complaining [who] didn't know what they were whining and complaining about." She alleged that the women marchers were just upset about Trump's victory. She encouraged those who are upset with Trump to "spend your time at a homeless shelter for battered women."

Working in another favorite Fox meme, Earhardt asked about "the biased media" and used, as an example, the Time reporter who said that the Martin Luther King bust was missing from the Oval Office. It wasn't until the end of the discussion that Earhardt got around to mentioning that the reporter apologized.

Wright, who claimed to "know a little something about MLK because my parents grew up during segregation," said that this is just another example of the "liberal media" trying to cast President Donald Trump as a racist when he is not." She made the absurd claim that Trump has done more in just a few days than Obama did in eight years.

Maybe Wright doesn't see color because, according to a Vox reporter, who interviewed and photographed march participants, there was a "vast diversity" at the Washington march. And as far as red state women not getting involved, this list of "sister marches" shows otherwise. And about diversity - 3 of the 4 organizers are women of color.

The only person whining is Crystal Wright who is upset about the fact that a whole lot of American women don't like her beloved leader. She really needs to "get over it."

Watch the whining on the January 23, 2017 Fox & Friends below: