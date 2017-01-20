If Fox News latches on to an important right-wing talking point, it is not confined to just one show. On Tuesday's Outnumbered, the message was that pro-choice feminists are bad because the organizers of the upcoming Women's March on Washington are being unfair to anti-choice women. That propaganda and a new lie was repeated on yesterday's and today's Fox & Friends.

Yesterday, cohost Ainsley Earhardt reported that the upcoming march "bills itself as inclusive; that is if you agree with their political agenda." She said that an anti-choice group was dropped as a sponsor of the march and tossed to her guest, the director of the rejected group.

Destiny Herndon De La Rosa expressed her disappointment at the rejection from those who, she said, claim to respect diversity. She also expressed criticism of Trump. Staring intensely at the camera, Earhardt said that because De La Rosa is "pro-life and because you have that stance, these women all of a sudden said you and your other female friends in your organization are not allowed to march with us." That's a great, big fat lie because, as De La Rosa just informed us, the group was dropped as a sponsor. NOBODY SAID THEY CAN'T MARCH. De La Rosa did explain why they were dropped as partners. She also said she would be part of the march.

Earhardt summed up the agitprop: "How can they say they're inclusive and they welcome all women when they're not including everyone, they're excluding you?"

De La Rosa agreed. When she sort of criticized Trump, Earhardt looked confused.

This morning's Fox & Friends started out with a "Women's March organizers as hypocrites" theme. Earhardt: "The women's march planned for this week is kicking out even more women. It turns out you have to share exact political beliefs if you want to take part." No specifics were provided.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade said that "doesn't sound right." He was almost gleeful as he added, "Organizers of the so-called inclusive women's march are throwing another group to the curb." Again - no specifics.

Cohost Steve Doocy introduced the guest, Trump devotee Omarosa Manigault who, we know, would be fair & balanced. Wait, what?

Doocy reiterated the propaganda message that this is "an inclusive women's protest, but to be included you gotta think just like them."

Not surprisingly, Omarosa agreed and made the bogus claim, "If you don't share their views, i.e. if you're not a Democrat, that they don't want you to take part in the march." (WRONG - NOBODY IS STOPPING THEM!)

Doocy chimed in, "That's not very inclusive."

Omarosa then made another bogus claim, that "women's issues are a top priority for this president." (Like defunding Planned Parenthood?) She again claimed that women are being excluded from the march and "that is not what this country is all about."

Kilmeade reinforced the agitprop when he asked Omarosa if she was "stunned" or is she "getting used to the hypocrisy?"

She urged Americans to "come together."

After Earhardt read statistics on black poverty, Omarosa launched into a promotion of an anti-poverty program run by retired football player Jim Brown who loves Donald Trump (but was not fond of Martin Luther King) and who has a history of domestic violence. She finished off the segment by bragging about how she isn't affected by attacks and racial slurs directed against her. You could just feel the admiration oozing off the Fox friends.

Gotta love the irony. The gang is talking about the need for national unity after trashing a whole lot of women. And while they talk about exclusion, they have no problem excluding important information such as that the march IS NOT PROHIBITING ANYBODY FROM MARCHING. The so-called "Friends" are not known for their diverse thinking. And they talk about hypocrisy? Seriously?

Addendum: The second, unidentified group that was "thrown to the curb" appears to be a "pro-life ministry" founded by anti-choice zealot and Fox fave Abby Johnson.

Check out Fox & Friends' hate mongering on January 18th and 19th.