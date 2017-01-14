As guardians of real Americans' scholarship, Fox & Friends never wastes an opportunity to complain about how higher education is turning our fine, young people into liberal zombies. Wednesday, Fox friend Brian Kilmeade hosted a college professor who whined about liberal indoctrination. But don't worry, Donald Trump will put a stop to it!

Kilmeade began the Fox & Friends patented "Trouble with Schools" segment with this question: "Are universities and colleges around the country turning their classrooms into cash registers by selling out and training academics in favor of activism?" He cited a survey, by the conservative National Association of Scholars, which shows 400 Universities are offering "new civics" and informed us that his guest says that these courses are - wait for THE VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE - "designed to turn institutions of higher learning away from scholarship and towards left-wing advocacy."

After Kilmeade introduced his guest, George Mason University Law Professor, Frank H Buckley, he asked Buckley if this treasonous curriculum "is organized."

Buckley described it as "astroturfing" in that the federal government is spending money on training "student activists." He claimed that the "ultimate goal" is to to insert the curricula into "every course" and make them a part of teacher tenure. He described it as "a takeover of scholarship in the direction of making little community organizers out of all of our students."

To Kilmeade's question of when "this infiltration took place," Buckley said that it's been going on for a long time, but especially in the last eight years. He alleged that "it is well hidden," but thanks to the National Association of Scholars, we now know the "shocking" truth!

Kilmeade cited federal money received by colleges and universities. He said, "with that could come some strings" and asked Buckley what the strings should contain.

Buckley responded that we shouldn't be paying for anything "which is totally unrelated to scholarship" and claimed that this curriculum is teaching students "to occupy buildings" and "riot in the streets."

Buckley suggested that the Trump administration should be "looking at how faithful they are to the mission of basically, doing ordinary good scholarship." He wanted the Trump administration to ask if "is this really about scholarship or is this really about activism and also, to what extent is academic freedom protected in universities?" Buckley added that if "universities permit students to embark on witch hunts against conservative professors, I think that's something that should be taken into account in terms of relations with universities."

Kilmeade advanced the agenda: "It can start with the federal government because the leverage that they have as the millions they put out."

In tsk-tsking about this evil, liberal stuff, the right wing Washington Times describes how (gasp) the curriculum addresses diversity and the environment. And even worse, as it reports, "defining civics education to mean community organizing, service learning and civic engagement toward progressive ends."

Fox News is complaining about partisan brainwashing? Oh, the irony!

