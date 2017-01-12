While Fox News HATES liberal Hollywood, it has no problem with right-wing Hollywood types who aren't exactly acclaimed. And while Fox wants liberal Hollywood to STFU, they seek out the political, er, wisdom of "stars" like Chuck Woolery who, on last Saturday's Fox & Friends, continued to trash liberal Hollywood and, for added points, dismissed Russian hacking.

When last seen on Fox & Friends, D-list celeb and former game show host Chuck Woolery trashed A-list celebs for doing a video in support of Hillary Clinton. Last Saturday, he was back on Fox & Friends to attack stars like Sally Fields, Steve Buscemi, and Keegan Michael-Key who have done a PSA urging Congress to obstruct Trump if he pursues racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-union or anti-environmental policies.

Woolery started the trashing right out of the block: "Why would people want to take advice from a group of people who pretend to be other people for a living?"

Cohost Pete Hegseth reinforced the agitprop: "Why do the people who pretend to be other people for a living think that other people care? Where does that delusion come from?"

Woolery replied, "Because it's delusional. I mean these people live in... Look, you couldn't find a group of people outside an insane asylum who, who just are more out of touch with reality than an actor." He continued his incisive sociological analysis with his belief that, "The middle of the country, and perhaps both coasts as well, look at this and just think what are they talking about?"

We were next treated to his incisive political analysis with this assertion about how liberal Hollywood is trying to give Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democrats (whose agenda is "akin to" the actors) a "boost" for their obstructionism." He did acknowledge that some Republicans will be a problem for Trump.

Cohost Abby Huntsman segued into the Donald Trump big lie that the intel report said that the hacking did not affect the election and asked what the celebrities "can now say."

Woolery made some kind of lame joke about how Trump had the last laugh on the intelligence community. He continued to minimize the Russian hacking which, if it had been done on Clinton's behalf, would almost surely have created howls of outrage at Fox. Woolery chuckled as he claimed that those who oppose Trump have "tried every angle in the book, trying to delegitimize him." (Wonder if Woolery was concerned when Trump tried to delegitimize Obama with the racist, birther conspiracy.)

Cohost Clayton Morris credited Woolery with being "a student of history." Morris asked "historian" Woolery if America is taking foreign powers, like Russia and China, seriously and how Trump can "put up that strong wall" just like, ahem, St. Ronald Reagan did.

Woolery responded that Trump is just "deflecting from this whole idea that they were responsible for him winning the election. That's what this is all about." He assured us that Trump is taking our security very seriously.

So if Hollywood types should not be giving advice, why would Fox News want to take advice from Chuck Woolery? Where does that delusion come from?

Watch the hypocrisy below, from the January 7, 2017 Fox & Friends.