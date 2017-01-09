For those who think that Russian hacking might have influenced the election, think again. According to God's emissary, Franklin Graham, it was really God who enabled the thrice married, international playboy, Donald Trump, to win the presidential election. Seriously, that's what he told a very reverential Abby Huntsman on yesterday's Fox & Friends.

The piece began with video of the virulently anti-gay, anti-Muslim Franklin telling a frenzied Trump-rally crowd that Trump won the election because "God showed up" and answered the prayers of "hundreds of thousands of people across this land that have been praying for this country." (Guess God was on vacation when Barack Obama won two terms in office!)

Abby Huntsman introduced Graham who - ready for it - actually believes that Fox News is on a mission from God. She reported that Graham believes that Trump "was put in the White House by God." She immediately framed THE VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE (and popular Fox meme) that the left are godless heathens: "When you said that God intervened in electing Mr. Trump to the White House, there were members of the left that were up in arms about this. What happened? What were they so upset about?" (Notice that she didn't identify those on "the left.")

Graham said that the those on the left are "upset at losing." Despite his obvious support for Trump, Graham described himself as a non-partisan "follower of the lord Jesus Christ." After impressing us with his theology, he informed us that, during 2016, he held lots of prayer rallies because the country is "going in the wrong direction."

He credited himself with knowing that "God was getting ready to do something in this country" and that his followers prayed that God "would change the direction" of the country which is going to hell in a handbasket because of "secularists that had gotten control of Washington." He blamed this mythical decline on those who have "a humanistic, atheistic agenda." His followers, he noted, prayed that God would replace the godless Obama with somebody "that believed in God and were willing to listen to God's voice."

Graham again preached that "God's hand" was in the election.

Huntsman responded, "Some powerful words" and encouraged him to talk about the need for "God's help."

Graham continued, saying this country is "still in great trouble" because it is so divided. He claimed that Trump didn't divide us because we've been divided "for some time." He preached the need for unity and prayer.

Huntsman reported that Graham will be praying at the inauguration which should be a cause for celebration and "we're not seeing that happen this time."

Graham recounted that when he was at Obama's inauguration everybody was happy, unlike the Bush ceremony when the bad liberals expressed their anger. He hoped that Trump's inauguration would be peaceful despite the bad liberals calling for disruptive demonstrations.(Again, no specifics, but it does mesh nicely with Fox's evil-liberals meme!)

Huntsman provided more Christian validation with her comment that this was "a great message."

We are in "deep trouble" now that our oh-so-Christian president-elect is handing this country over to hateful, Christian zealots like Graham who are aided and abetted by Fox News. "Great message," indeed!

Watch it below, from the January 8, 2017 Fox & Friends.