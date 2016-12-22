Father Jonathan Morris was just fit to bursting with pride on Facebook and Twitter over his meeting with Mike Pence and Henry Kissinger on Monday. Fox contributors KT McFarland, Monica Crowley, and former contributor Ben Carson have already been selected to serve in the Trump administration. Other Fox personalities are under consideration. Will Morris be the next Trump pick from the Fox pipeline?

Official Foxpriest Morris would have you believe that he is just a humble Catholic pastor of a New York City parish. But his Facebook and Twitter photo of his meeting with Mike Pence and war criminal diplomat Henry Kissinger would suggest otherwise. Given the paucity of specifics, we don't really know how or why Morris had this encounter, but it would appear, from the caption on the photo, that Morris was invited to speak to a gathering where Kissinger was present.

In cross referencing Mike Pence and Henry Kissinger, Politico reports that Vice President-elect Pence was scheduled to meet with Kissinger on Monday. Pence tweeted a photo of himself with Kissinger with the caption, "Grateful for the opportunity to discuss foreign affairs w/ former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at Trump Tower." There is no reference to Morris speaking to the group.

One thing is certain, Morris' cult following social media followers (who seem to love Kissinger) are just ecstatic over this meeting. Some on Facebook are hoping that Morris will be named as Ambassador to the Vatican. Others are rejoicing that "we can now celebrate our religion" (Uh, nobody has been stopping you!). And of course, there was the perfunctory gushing over the awesomeness of Morris.

So one does wonder if Fr. Morris will, as a dutiful Fox News conduit of the right wing gospel, be reaping an earthly reward?

Note: As of today, there are over 300 comments, most of them positive, on the Facebook post.