It hasn’t been 24 hours since Trump’s last medical improv show (press conference) during which Trump suggested that disinfectant injections just might be the ticket to a COVID-19 cure. But Trump’s Fox News website cheerleaders aren’t wasting any time defending Trump’s absurdist comedy stylings!

One does wonder if the FoxNews.com reporters assume that their readers don’t look beyond their patented, Trump-defending, media-attacking headlines. Hence, today’s lede which claims that the media is “erupting” over Trump’s suggestion, at yesterday’s press conference, that COVID-19 patients could be treated with disinfectants injected into their bodies. That claim elicited a quick response from the Lysol company which warned that “their products should not be used internally." But according to the Fox News website, the White House claims that the media has taken Trump’s word salad out of context.

The article, not nearly as dramatic as the lede would suggest, reports that the president’s verbal meanderings have generated stories “condemning the comments.” A quick check of the three stories shows straightforward reporting on Trump’s speculation regarding the use of, yes, disinfectants to cure COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of Trump was quoted: “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing. Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

The rest of the article summed up other comments made by Trump and Bill Bryan of Homeland Security. But what was really amusing and a bit ironic was this statement buried way down in the article: “Trump, in his response, appeared to take Bryan's findings, which did not mention using light as a treatment for humans but rather a factor that could mitigate the coronavirus' spread over the summer, out of context to support his suggestion that light could be used to fight the coronavirus in infected individuals.”

So it was "Dr" Trump who was taking stuff out of context. Who knew!!!!